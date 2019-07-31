Manchester United have reportedly moved one step closer to landing one of their primary targets this summer, here’s the thoughts of fans on the potential move.

It was revealed earlier this evening, live on Sky Sports News, that Manchester United had reportedly made a stunning £80m bid to Leicester for Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with Maguire this summer.

Sky Sports’ latest update points to unconfirmed reports surrounding the situation which suggest that the Manchester outfit could be close to making Maguire the most expensive defender in the world.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed the sensational news of United’s latest bid live on Sky Sports News:

For anyone who missed this. SKY SOURCES SAYING 80 MILLION POUND BID FOR MAGUIRE. #MUFC #ManchesterUnited pic.twitter.com/j4WhKbQrSm — Everything United (@MUFC_SCOTLAND) July 31, 2019

Kaveh Solhekol: "We're waiting for confirmation, but from what we're being told on Harry Maguire, is that #mufc have made a new bid for him, a new world record bid for a defender – the bid is believed to be in the region of £80m." #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 31, 2019

A report from the Manchester Evening News earlier this month claimed that the Foxes value the commanding centre-back at £80m. Today’s revelation suggests that the Red Devils have finally met the East Midlands outfit’s asking price for the star.

The Daily Mail also reported earlier this month that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Maguire as a major part of his rebuild at Old Trafford, it’s claimed that the Norwegian is hoping to build his rejuvenated team around the stalwart.

Check out some reaction from United fans to the club’s swoop for the England international:

Big Fraud — Todd Bartley ? (@ToddBartley1) July 31, 2019

God no WALK OUT!! — Peaky Devil (@DevilPeaky) July 31, 2019

Overpaying massively, Umtiti is better value! But, as the Fed just cut interest rates and QE is in the horizon why not use some of those Cantillon effects and snap Maguire up! — Genesis Node (@dwparkinson) July 31, 2019

Smh, slabhead for 80m… Sigh — Abdul (@Mo_Abdul14) July 31, 2019

Tell me it’s a joke — YOUR CUTIE??? (@Francis02275959) July 31, 2019

Too expensive for me…..can get same or better quality at cheaper costs — Anthony Tony Mensah (@worldofservices) July 31, 2019

Just get it done at this point. We can’t have another season with Smalling as a first choice CB — Callum ? ? (@CallumCouch) July 31, 2019

Whilst the media’s attention is largely fixed on United’s plans to bring in new attacking players this summer, the Red Devils seriously need to transform their underwhelming defence before the start of next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been signed to finally solve United’s right-back problem, but the Manchester outfit still face serious problems in the centre-back department.

The likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo have all spectacularly failed to live up to expectations and deliver consistently for the Red Devils in recent years.

United conceded the second-most goals out of teams in the top ten last season and the Old Trafford outfit need to shore things up at the back if they are to have any chance of returning to their former glory in the near future.

Maguire could provide a good balance between youth and experience in a new look United side, the Sheffield-born stalwart has 101 Premier League appearances to his name.

As well as this, since the 6ft4 man mountain joined Leicester – his impressive performances have made him a important figure in Gareth Southgate’s England team.

The 26-year-old has won 20 caps for the Three Lions and he’s shown that he can handle high-pressure scenarios and added responsibility very well.