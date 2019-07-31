‘The Best’ award nominees: Liverpool trio joined by Spurs superstar on shortlist as key Man City man somehow misses cut

The nominees for this year’s ‘The Best’ award have been announced, and there are definitely a few surprises in store for fans who are yet to see the list.

The award, which has only been around for a few years, has been won by both Cristian Ronaldo (x2) and Luka Modric since it’s inception, however now, it seems like it’s not going to be a Real Madrid that’s to win the award.

As confirmed by FIFA’s official website, the nominees for the award are: Cristiano Ronaldo, Frenkie De Jong, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Sadio Mane, Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Most inclusions on this list, such as Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe and Salah, will not surprise fans one bit, as all of these players had stellar campaigns last year.

Mane, Van Dijk, De Ligt and Hazard also played out of their skins last term, and thoroughly deserve their place on this list.

However, there are a few surprise inclusions, and exclusions, from the list that will have definitely shocked some fans.

Harry Kane, whilst impressive last year, won nothing with Spurs, and was injured for a significant part of the season, thus it’s somewhat of a surprise to see him included on this year’s nominees list.

De Jong is another shock inclusion. The Dutch international did help Ajax win a domestic double and reach the Champions League semi finals last term, however to say he’s deserves to be on the list ahead of someone like Bernardo Silva is a stretch.

The Portuguese international won four domestic trophies with City last year, playing a key part in all of their successful campaigns.

Silva also helped Portugal win the Nations League, with the midfielder even being named as the competition’s ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Other notable players such as Raheem Sterling and Alisson were also left off the list, another factor that’ll be a surprise to football fans everywhere.

Who will win this year’s edition of one of football’s most coveted awards? Let us know down below.

Our money’s on one of the Liverpool lads…