Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a moment to forget for Arsenal this evening, as he missed an open goal for the Gunners during their pre-season clash vs Angers.

Having equalised in the second half through Reiss Nelson, Aubameyang was gifted the chance to hand the north London side the win in the 81st minute.

However, the striker somehow fluffed his lines and fired his shot over the bar when it genuinely seemed easier to miss.

Not one of the forward’s best moments, we have to admit!