Tottenham have extended their lead in tonight’s Audi Cup final against German giants Bayern Munich, Danish superstar Christian Eriksen scored this fine strike.

Spurs extended their lead against the Bavarians in the 59th minute, England captain Harry Kane teed up Eriksen with a smart pass across the box.

Eriksen controlled the ball before looking up and firing it into the bottom corner, Bayern’s goalkeeper had no chance of stopping the shot from hitting the back of the net.

Check out Eriksen’s goal below:

Eriksen scores to make it 2-0. pic.twitter.com/33z4Mxl2EG — Tottenham Tickets (@TicketTottenham) July 31, 2019

Tottenham are really taking some momentum into the new season, the Champions League finalists defeated Real Madrid and have looked impressive against Bayern so far.