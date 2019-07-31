Tottenham have taken the lead in tonight’s Audi Cup final against Bayern Munich, Erik Lamela scored for Spurs after some lovely work by Nkoudou.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead against the German giants in the 19th minute of this evening’s clash. Winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou ruined Bayern youngster Jonas Kehl with a stunning piece of skill, Nkoudou effortlessly scooped the ball over the ace before charging down the wing.

Nkoudou surged down the wing before firing an inch-perfect low cross into the path of Erik Lamela, the versatile attacker slid forward to poke the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at Tottenham’s opener below:

Erik Lamela scores to give Tottenham the 1-0 lead against Bayern. Tidy assist from Nkoudou? pic.twitter.com/Sb2kaGdhN1 — Tottenham Tickets (@TicketTottenham) July 31, 2019

Lamela endured a difficult few years at the start of his Tottenham career, but the Argentine attacker has proved himself to be a impactful player under Pochettino.

Lamela can be a real problem to defences when he’s fully fit.