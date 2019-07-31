This could be a huge pre-season for Michy Batshuayi as he attempts to force his way into Frank Lampard’s plans. He showed great patience to score the fifth in tonights pre-season friendly win over Red Bull Salzburg.

He misses a great chance to begin with but does brilliantly to regain his feet and shows his skill as he sits the defender down before powering high into the net.

Since arriving in London he’s had mixed loan spells with Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace. He’s only managed seven league goals for the Stamford Bridge club, and will need to improve on this if he stays.