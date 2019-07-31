Video: Harry Wilson picks out top corner with superb 30-yard strike to give Liverpool 3-1 lead vs Lyon

Harry Wilson scored an absolute peach of a goal for Liverpool this evening, as he handed the Reds a 3-1 lead in their pre-season clash against Lyon.

Having taken the lead in the first half after falling behind to a Depay penalty, Wilson gave the Reds a two-goal cushion in the second period with a brilliant strike.

Having pick up the ball from some way out, Wilson lined up a shot that flew straight into the top corner from 30 yards, leaving the Lyon ‘keeper with no chance.

Jurgen Klopp, take note…