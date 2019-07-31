Video: Karim Benzema capitalises on defensive error to draw Real Madrid level vs Fenerbahce

Karim Benzema salvaged a goal for Real Madrid in their pre-season friendly clash against Fenerbahce this evening, as he capitalised on a defensive mistake.

Despite falling behind thanks to a goal from Rodrigues just minutes earlier, Los Blancos soon found themselves level thanks to a fine finish from Benzema.

As seen above, a ball from Vinicius Jr was somehow missed by a Fenerbahce defender, with Benzema then applying the finish calmly to draw Zinedine Zidane’s level.

A bright spark in an otherwise dreary pre-season campaign from the Spanish giants!