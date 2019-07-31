Menu

Video: Pedro scores insane no-look backheel flick for Chelsea vs Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Veteran winger Pedro extended Chelsea’s lead against Red Bull Salzburg in superb style, the Spaniard made it 4-1 to the Blues after this sensational flick.

In the 57th minute of this evening’s pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg, Pedro produced arguably one of the finest moments of this summer’s entire pre-season by scoring this stunning flick.

England international Ross Barkley continued his fine pre-season form for Frank Lampard’s side by delivering an inch-perfect lobbed pass into Pedro’s path.

The Spaniard turned 32 three days ago and showed that he’s still got what it takes to get hearts racing, by directing a lovely no-look backheel flick into the top corner.

Check out the stunning goal below:

Pedro is still as sharp as ever after his 32nd birthday. The former Barcelona star can provide the experience and stunning quality for Frank Lampard’s new look side.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Frank Lampard Pedro Red Bull Salzburg Red Bull Salzburg FC