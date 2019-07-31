Veteran winger Pedro extended Chelsea’s lead against Red Bull Salzburg in superb style, the Spaniard made it 4-1 to the Blues after this sensational flick.

In the 57th minute of this evening’s pre-season friendly between Chelsea and Red Bull Salzburg, Pedro produced arguably one of the finest moments of this summer’s entire pre-season by scoring this stunning flick.

England international Ross Barkley continued his fine pre-season form for Frank Lampard’s side by delivering an inch-perfect lobbed pass into Pedro’s path.

The Spaniard turned 32 three days ago and showed that he’s still got what it takes to get hearts racing, by directing a lovely no-look backheel flick into the top corner.

Check out the stunning goal below:

OH MY GODDDDD PEDRO WHAT HAVE YOU DONE Salzburg 1-4 Chelsea pic.twitter.com/uTdLXO1stE — Lampard’s Chelsea (@BringBackKalas) July 31, 2019

Pedro is still as sharp as ever after his 32nd birthday. The former Barcelona star can provide the experience and stunning quality for Frank Lampard’s new look side.