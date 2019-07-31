Video: Reiss Nelson on hand to fire home for Arsenal as Gunners draw level in clash vs Angers

Youngster Reiss Nelson was on hand to fire home for Arsenal this evening, as he drew the Gunners level in their pre-season clash against Angers.

Having gone 1-0 down early in the first half, the north London side had to wait until the second period to level the scoreline.

And when the chance arrived, it was Nelson who was on hand to score, as he fired home from close range following an instinctive save from the Angers ‘keeper.

A good motivation boost for Nelson ahead of what could be an important season for the young Englishman.