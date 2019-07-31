Video: Zlatan Ibrahimovic hilariously trolls former Manchester United team-mate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic greeted ex-Manchester United team-mate Bastian Schweinsteiger with a dig about his age after training in Orlando.

Both men now ply their trade in the MLS, with LA Galaxy and Chicago Fire respectively, but they were once part of the same squad at Old Trafford.

Schweinsteiger had spent a year with United before Ibrahimovic joined in 2016, but the German left the following year after failing to make the first team under Jose Mourinho.

Ibrahimovic’s time in Manchester was more successful, but he also moved to the United States in 2018 following a serious injury which cut short his time at the Theatre of Dreams.

The pair were reunited this week at an MLS All-Stars training session in Orlando and the Swedish striker hilariously trolled Schweinsteiger by saying he “looks sharp for being 50-years-old”.

