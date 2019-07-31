Chelsea were sensational in the attacking third in tonight’s 5-3 victory over Red Bull Salzburg, some fans were disappointed with the defending though.

Since taking the reigns at Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard has transformed Chelsea’s attack. The Blues legend has turned the side into a real threat on the counter-attack and the club’s attacking players are flourishing in the new look system.

Marquee signing Christian Pulisic was sensational tonight and the star’s opener this evening was his first goal for the Blues, take a look here.

Ross Barkley scored from the spot after Pulisic’s lovely work won the Blues a penalty. Check it out here.

Pulisic scored his second after an insane assist from Barkley, this pass was absolutely stunning.

Pedro will undoubtedly have stolen the limelight with his stunning no-look backheel flick to make it 4-1.

One-time misfit Michy Batshuayi rounded off the scoring for the Blues in the 88th minute of the tie, take a look at Michy’s strike here.

Despite Chelsea’s impressive work in the final third, the team seriously need to work on tightening things up at the back as the Blues are leaking goals against sides that are respectfully levels below the quality they will face in the Premier League and Champions League.

Kurt Zouma looked shaky for the Blues but the 24-year-old has just returned to Chelsea after a loan spell with Everton.

Experienced stars David Luiz and Davide Zappacosta looked terrible and their performances seriously need to improve, the pair were the main targets of criticism from fans.

Check out some reaction to the stunning attacking performance below:

Good attacking performance, seriously fix up on that defending though ? — Jake? (@18jc_) July 31, 2019

I don’t care how many through passes or no-look scorpions he completes. David Luiz is the worst defender at Chelsea Football Club. Period. — Samuel Njuguna (@samprezoh) July 31, 2019

Conceding way too much. Defence needs work — ??????????????KTBFFH (@DanielHarris_) July 31, 2019

This “defending” is shambolic. Fix up. — Super Frank Era (@SuperFrankEra) July 31, 2019

Get Zappacosta out of the club, loan out Tomori and tell Luiz if ge doesn’t cut out his mistakes im shaving his head in his sleep. — Woodster (@JunkyMonkeys90) July 31, 2019

Zouma with a very poor display — Gulic (@CarefreeGulic) July 31, 2019

sell zappacosta enough is enough — ? (@tamnguyenner) July 31, 2019

Defending is Sunday league standard yikes — Zero (@CamCFC1997) July 31, 2019

Further proof David Luiz has no business being on this team anymore!!! — Jeff Drake (@jvdrake) July 31, 2019

Our defense from last season was embarrassing. David Luiz is always an accident waiting to happen. We have literally the same defense from last season. — C A R E F R E E (@RossNationZ) July 31, 2019

Chelsea have one pre-season friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach before their mammoth Premier League opener against Manchester United.