AC Milan transfer news: €40m+ target still priority, trio linked with exits

AC Milan have been busy so far this summer, and speculation suggests that they have no intention of slowing down in the final month of the window.

The Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification again last season, and so coupled with a change in coach with Marco Giampaolo taking the reins, changes were to be expected.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rade Krunic, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao and Leo Duarte are all expected to be officially announced as Milan players, but that could now mean there are exits too in order to balance the books and squad.

It’s suggested that three players in danger of being axed are Ricardo Rodriguez, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, and so it remains to be seen if they fit into Giampaolo’s plans or not, as if it’s the latter then perhaps they could be on their way through the exit door before September 2.

Milan did lose Riccardo Montolivo, Jose Mauri and Andrea Bertolacci this summer though after their contracts expired and although they didn’t play a great deal, that is a lot of depth to lose coupled with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s loan deal expiring.

In turn, if Biglia and Kessie are to leave, replacements will surely be needed. That’s not the case with regards to Rodriguez though, with Hernandez already joining to compete with Diego Laxalt and Ivan Strinic.

Meanwhile, Gazzetta also add that Atletico Madrid ace Angel Correa remains the priority for Milan, although there is still some distance between the two clubs on an agreement.

The Rossoneri are said to be willing to offer €40m plus bonuses while Atleti want €50m, and so time will tell if they are able to agree on a compromise to ensure that the deal goes through.

The 24-year-old would arguably be an ideal fit for Giampaolo given his tenacity and energy off the ball, coupled with his creativity and eye for goal on it.