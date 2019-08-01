Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly closing in on a move to Juventus as Inter look set to miss out on him having failed to meet his asking price.

The Belgian international endured a difficult season last year as he scored just 15 goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to show a preference for more pace and movement in the final third.

SEE MORE: ‘Tell me it’s a joke’ – These Manchester United fans react to £80m bid for prime target

In turn, that in itself raised question marks over his future at Old Trafford, but speculation has been rife this summer that he could move on.

According to Calciomercato, it appears as though despite their long-standing interest in the 26-year-old, Inter will not be able to secure his signing and hand coach Antonio Conte a major boost this summer as the Italian tactician continues to stamp his mark on the squad he inherited from Luciano Spalletti.

Unfortunately for him, it’s claimed that the Nerazzurri hierarchy are refusing to go above their €70m+ offer, with Lukaku said to be valued at €83m by United.

Instead, Juventus are being tipped to close a deal with Man Utd as it’s suggested that an agreement between the two clubs is close with Paulo Dybala set to move to Manchester in exchange, while talks have already been held over personal terms for the two players in question.

An outcome to the transfer saga is expected in the coming days, and will certainly be needed from a United perspective given that the transfer deadline is next week and so Solskjaer will hope to welcome Dybala if a deal is done, and perhaps look to add more reinforcements.

As for Juve, Maurizio Sarri has already seen his squad significantly strengthened this summer with the arrivals of Matthijs de Ligt, Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey among others, and now adding Lukaku could give him the perfect foil up top for Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, time will tell if Inter make a last effort to satisfy United’s demands, as seeing Lukaku join their direct rivals could be a huge blow.