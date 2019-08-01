Arsenal are reportedly looking to shore up their defence before the transfer deadline and have set their sights on Juventus defender Daniele Rugani.

The Gunners were porous at the back last season after conceding 51 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the second worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

With that in mind, if they wish to compete at the top end of the table and for trophies moving forward, they must improve at the back to be on par with their rivals as the likes of Man City and Liverpool conceded much less.

Given Unai Emery has significant firepower already, coupled with BBC Sport noting that they’re closing in on the £72m signing of Nicolas Pepe to make them an even bigger attacking threat, the Gunners must surely now look at the other end of the pitch before the window closes.

They plan to do exactly that according to The Sun, as it’s claimed that they will make a two-year loan bid for Rugani, as they look to take advantage of his frustration at Juventus given his lack of playing time in recent years.

The 25-year-old arguably not only remains below stalwarts Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in the pecking order in Turin now, but following the summer signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral, it’s difficult to see him getting significant minutes this coming season.

In turn, a move elsewhere could make sense, while the Sun are right in suggesting that with a loan move, he could return in two years time and step in if the likes of Bonucci and Chiellini are either showing signs of decline in the latter stages of their careers or have been moved on.

From an Arsenal perspective, it suits Emery in giving them an immediate solution, as they have already done something similar in midfield with the loan signing of Dani Ceballos from Real Madrid.

While they snapped up talented youngster William Saliba this summer, he has been sent back to Saint Etienne on loan for the season, and so Rugani could help to offer solidity at the back until he returns, while also potentially partnering him next year if a deal is done between the two clubs for a two year spell.