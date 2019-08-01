Some Arsenal fans are already voicing their concern about Nicolas Pepe just an hour or so after his transfer to the Emirates Stadium was made official.

The Ivory Coast international shone in Ligue 1 last season, catching the eye with some stunning performances from Lille that had him linked with nearly every top side in Europe.

However, Arsenal have pulled off a fine piece of business in the transfer market to bring Pepe in, and today is clearly an exciting day for their supporters.

That said, Pepe has done himself no favours by explaining in an interview with the club’s official site that he would like to follow the career path of fellow countryman Gervinho.

“Toure, Eboue and Gervinho are the major players from the Ivory Coast,” he said.

“We talk a lot about Gervinho, for example, who played for Lille and ended up at Arsenal, so I am on the same path.

“They are definitely examples to us young Ivorians and I hope we will continue to follow these examples.”

Like Pepe, Gervinho notably moved from Lille to Arsenal back in 2011 in what looked an exciting signing at the time, though he proved a major flop in his time in the Premier League.

AFC fans will be desperate for Pepe not to be a repeat, so it’s fair to say his words have not gone down well with some…

Never mention Pepe and Gervinho in this same sentence. Ever. #afc — GP (now active) (@gpftbl) August 1, 2019

Do much better bro he was terrible — BIG BUM DOSSER (@LiamHaydn) August 1, 2019

We hope you’re not on the exact same path Mr. Pépé — Leno ? (@YSLFBG) August 1, 2019

I hope he doesn’t have the same touch and finishing ability — Ché (@tucker_che) August 1, 2019

Hopefully not on the same path ? — Marco Williams (@MarcoWi78678310) August 1, 2019

Can you delete this post? — Ahmet Bashy (@ABashy92) August 1, 2019

Hope not mate — gj_? (@1GAFC) August 1, 2019

Oh I bloody hope not! — MT (@mihirt25) August 1, 2019