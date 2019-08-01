Video: Arsenal fans given glimpse of exciting partnership to come as Nicolas Pepe meets fellow new signing Dani Ceballos

Arsenal fans have been given a glimpse of the exciting new partnership to come at the Emirates Stadium this season in the video below.

Watch as Nicolas Pepe, announced as a new Arsenal player on Thursday, meets fellow new signing Dani Ceballos, who recently joined on loan from Real Madrid.

Video: New Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe meeting fellow new signing Dani Ceballos & Héctor Bellerín during his first visit of London Colney. [Arsenal YouTube] #afc pic.twitter.com/OyStpJqWJd — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 1, 2019

Both are extremely exciting additions to this Arsenal squad, giving Unai Emery real hope of getting the team back into the top four in 2019/20.

Pepe and Ceballos have now been introduced, and fans will be hoping they can combine well on the pitch in the new season ahead.