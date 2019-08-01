Barca struggling to offload star despite being willing to accept a reduced fee

It’s never a fantastic idea to spend money if you can’t truly afford it. According to reports Barcelona are desperate to sell Coutinho to make up for their outlay on Antoine Griezmann.

ESPN reported that Barca are starting to worry that nobody has made any offers for their record signing Philippe Coutinho. They report that they bought the Brazilian for up to €160m from Liverpool 18 months ago but would be willing to go as low as €105m to sell him.

The Guardian reported that Barca paid €120m to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, so selling Coutinho would recoup most of that money.

The ESPN report states that Liverpool or PSG could be likely destinations but it’s unlikely Jurgen Klopp’s side could afford the transfer fee and the a deal with the French champions could involve Neymar but that also looks difficult.

Coutinho hasn’t been awful for Barca, but he just hasn’t done enough to justify the enormous fee that was paid for him. Last season he played in 34 league games but could only manage five goals and two assists. He was unfortunate in some seeing him as a replacement for the great Andres Iniesta and almost everyone would struggle to live up to that.

With the transfer fee that would be involved, it’s hard to see a deal being reached by the time the transfer window closes.