Confirmed: Aston Villa announce two signings in one day as £11m star latest to join Smith rebuild

Aston Villa have had a busy Thursday as after confirming the signing of Tom Heaton from Burnley, they announced the arrival of Marvelous Nakamba just hours later.

Dean Smith has had to go big this summer as after releasing eight players following their promotion from the Championship, reinforcements were certainly needed.

A string of new signings have arrived over the course of the summer, and with the transfer deadline fast approaching next week, it seems as though Villa are only stepping their efforts up to continue to strengthen their squad.

As seen in the tweet below, Nakamba’s move from Club Brugge has been made official, and it came just hours after Heaton’s arrival was announced to continue to add solidity to the side.

As per the Telegraph, it has been suggested that the deal for the midfielder will cost Villa around £11m, and so they must certainly be confident that he ticks the right boxes to give Smith an important option in that department.

Judging from their pre-season performances and results, Smith appears to have bought very well thus far as the new faces have settled in well and have adapted to their style of play, with promising wins over Walsall and Charlton being secured.

Naturally through, the standard will step up significantly when they start the Premier League campaign against Tottenham, and so Smith and Villa will have to be confident that the quality of players that they’ve brought in will be enough to help them avoid an immediate return to the Championship.