Aston Villa’s summer spending shows no sign of slowing down as they confirmed their 11th signing with Tom Heaton joining from Burnley.

Dean Smith has been busy rebuilding his squad and strengthening where necessary to ensure that his side are ready to launch a serious bid to protect their top flight status this year.

Having released eight players after their promotion from the Championship, new signings were undoubtedly needed, and they have already confirmed 10 new signings this summer with the likes of Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz and Wesley all making the move to Villa Park.

As seen in their tweet below, Heaton has now been confirmed as their latest arrival, with the Telegraph noting that it could be a deal that costs them around £8m.

Meanwhile, the Telegraph also add that Villa could have their next signing lined up already as it’s suggested that Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is expected to secure an £11m move imminently too.

In turn, Smith will be delighted with the backing that he has received from the hierarchy to bring in reinforcements this summer, as Villa have impressed through pre-season with big wins over Walsall and Charlton over the past week or so as they appear to have bought sensibly.

However, that will matter little when the new Premier League campaign gets underway with a trip to face Tottenham first up, as they’ll have to prove that the new arrivals are good enough to produce at the highest level and ensure that Villa avoid being dragged into a relegation battle in their first year back in the top flight.

As for Heaton though, he brings a great deal of experience and quality to provide solidity and reassurance at the back, and so Smith will be delighted with his latest signing.