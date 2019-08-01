Done deal: Chelsea youngster signs four-year contract with Championship club

Chelsea have announced the departure of 22-year old midfielder Kasey Palmer to Championship side Bristol City.

The Blues confirmed on their official website that Palmer will join Bristol City on a permanent basis, while the Championship outfit noted on their official website that Palmer will sign a four-year contract at the club.

Palmer joined Chelsea’s youth team in 2013 and played there till 2016. During his youth stint, the midfielder helped Chelsea win the U21 Premier League in the 2013/14 season, the FA Youth Cup in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons and the UEFA Youth League in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons.

Palmer never made an appearance for Chelsea’s senior team though as he was always loaned out to other clubs. The young midfielder had loan spells at Huddersfield Town, Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and most recently, Bristol City.

Palmer joined the Robins on loan in January and made 17 appearances for them, scoring two goals and providing an assist.

Upon the confirmation of his signing, Bristol City CEO Mark Ashton said as quoted by the club’s official site: “We’re delighted to have Kasey here on a permanent contract and we again appreciate the assistance of Chelsea in coming to this agreement.”

Club manager Lee Johnson said: “I’ve been really impressed with his application and focus over the off-season period. Kasey has made big sacrifices to come here and we truly believe Bristol City and Kasey will be a fantastic match moving forward.”

There’s no doubt that Palmer would have found it very difficult to secure playing time under Frank Lampard in the upcoming season and given how frequently he featured for Bristol City last year, there’s no doubt the 22-year old will be a regular for the Robins in the upcoming campaign.