Manchester United transfer target Paulo Dybala will reportedly be out of Juventus training and medical examinations over the next few days in order to discuss a move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have failed to agree a deal with Dybala during negotiations today, but seem to have hope of concluding this signing with further talks planned tomorrow, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Italian source also claims that the Argentina international is set to be out of action with Juve, with a deadline of August 5th seemingly set for all this to go through.

It remains to be seen if United can get everything done by then, but there’s no doubt they will be working quickly now as the transfer window closes for Premier League clubs next week.

Dybala could be a fine signing for MUFC if they get him, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely likely to benefit from a younger and more in-form version of flop Alexis Sanchez.

Man Utd only finished sixth in the Premier League last season and did not win a trophy, so it’s vital they can lure big names like this to help them close the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.