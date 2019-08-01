Manchester United given encouraging Paulo Dybala transfer update

Manchester United look to have been given an encouraging transfer update regarding the Paulo Dybala situation at Juventus.

The Argentina international has been linked by Goal and numerous others with a potential move to Man Utd this summer in a swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will definitely get Dybala in, however, as there have been signs of some doubts about the move from his end.

Adriano Del Monte tweeted yesterday about the 25-year-old’s state of mind, all pointing towards the player having serious reservations about leaving Juve for United…

? Paulo Dybala update [@MaxNerozzi] • Player wanted to stay at Juve

• Player wants UCL

• No personal terms with United yet

• Not enthusiastic about EPL

• First choice away from Juve always been Barcelona/Real Madrid ? Dybala to meet with Sarri tomorrow . pic.twitter.com/48hvRiZPjJ — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 31, 2019

However, it’s now claimed by Calciomercato that Dybala feels betrayed by Juventus after seemingly falling out of favour with new manager Maurizio Sarri.

MUFC will hope this can push the South American towards accepting a move to Manchester, even if the Premier League giants aren’t exactly the lure they’ve often been in the past.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not the most experienced manager and has a tough job ahead of him after failing to even qualify for the Champions League last season.

Meanwhile, many of the poor performers who contributed to the team’s decline last term are still at the club and not enough new signings have come in.

United fans will hope, however, that Dybala can come in and prove to be that game-changing signing the side needs.