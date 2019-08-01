€40m Manchester United target’s current manager offers final response on transfer speculation

Lyon boss Sylvinho has ruled out a potential move to Manchester United for talismanic striker Moussa Dembele this summer.

The 23-year-old signed for Lyon from Celtic last summer and went on to enjoy a stellar first full season in Ligue 1, contributing 15 goals and four assists in 33 appearances.

United have reportedly set their sights on the Frenchman as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who continues to be linked with a move to Italy.

Goal reports that the Red Devils are weighing up a €40 million bid for Dembele, but his current manager has now offered a final response regarding ongoing transfer speculation.

Sylvinho told L’Equipe: “Dembele won’t move. The window is closed! Okay?”

This latest news will surely come as a major blow to United fans, who will likely be growing more and more frustrated by the club’s lack of new signings.

The August 8 deadline is closing in fast and so far Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has only been able to bring in Welsh winger Daniel James and English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

If Lukaku does end up leaving, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood will be the only remaining natural centre forwards on United’s books.

Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez can also play through the middle, but the Red Devils would ideally need an extra striker before the new season kicks off.

Dembele would have been the ideal man to come in, but he now looks set to remain in France with Lyon for at least one more season.

Metro Sport reports that United are currently exploring the possibility of a swap deal with Juventus including Lukaku and Paulo Dybala, but no agreement has yet been finalised.

Solskjaer will hope a deal is pushed over the line in the coming days, otherwise, the club’s failure to land Dembele may come back to haunt the Norwegian boss.