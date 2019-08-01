Getting your summer transfer business right is a tricky thing for clubs, especially if you are going through a successful period. Fans will always demand a big name signing while players will want to keep some continuity. According to Joe Cole, Liverpool may regret their transfer business this summer.

Joe Cole was speaking to The Mirror when he expressed his belief that Liverpool needed to make a big name signing in order to keep up with Man City again this season. Cole said: “I think he will be disappointed not to have brought in any major, marquee signings to add to his squad. If they’re going to compete with Man City they need to kick on and go again.”

He went on to say: “They were so close last year and Man City have strengthened. He’s obviously happy with his players and he’s going to have Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain back this year”

Liverpool have added teenagers Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg this summer, but neither look likely to play a vital role in the first team this season.

The former Liverpool man’s comments do make some sense as it’s common for teams to grow a bit stale if they don’t make some changes. Even the great Barcelona side of 2008 felt the need to move great players like Ronaldinho and Samuel Eto’o in order to replace them and keep things fresh.

It’s quite possible that teams will work out how to play Liverpool this season and they could regret not bringing in someone to add a different dimension.

Joe Cole arrived to great fanfare at Anfield in 2010 but was widely regarded as a failure there due to injuries and poor form limiting him to 26 appearances during his time there.