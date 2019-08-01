Tottenham have reportedly sent an official to Lisbon to try to discuss a transfer deal for Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

This latest update on the Fernandes transfer saga comes from RTP, who claim that Manchester United are also interested in the 24-year-old but have not yet made an official bid.

The report also claims Sporting will let Fernandes go for around £59million, which looks a fair price for an exciting talent with his best years ahead of him.

Having scored 28 goals and weighed in with 14 assists from midfield last season, it seems clear that Fernandes has what it takes to go to the very top.

Spurs would do well to add a creative star like that to their squad this summer, with other similar players such as Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso also linked with the north Londoners by Football Insider and others.

Fernandes would be a fine alternative, and it would also be a great boost for Tottenham to beat Man Utd to his signature.

The Red Devils also look in need of a signing of this type and it’s likely these two clubs will be scrapping it out for a place in the top four in the season ahead, meaning winning these transfer battles could be crucial to how the campaign plays out.