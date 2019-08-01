Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a £20million transfer move for highly-rated young Bordeaux forward Francois Kamano.

The 23-year-old looks a promising talent after catching the eye in Ligue 1, scoring 13 goals in all competitions last season.

Jurgen Klopp doesn’t exactly look in desperate need of attacking players to come in and replace Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but Kamano seems ideal to add some depth to his squad and perhaps provide an option for the future if he continues to improve.

The Sun suggest Kamano is being eyed up by Liverpool to provide depth, and state he’d likely cost around £20m, which seems a decent price for this up-and-coming talent.

LFC have not had the busiest summer so far, only bringing in two teenage prospects in Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

The Reds could arguably do with a bit more strengthening if they are to continue to put the pressure on Manchester City in the title race and stand a chance of retaining the Champions League.