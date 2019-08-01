It seems a no brainer that Premier League teams are looking at a German World cup winner who still has some great years left in him. According to reports, Sami Khedira has the choice of Arsenal or Wolves if he wants to move to England.

Reported by Tuttosport via The Mirror, the Juventus midfielder is being courted by Wolves and Arsenal after being told he is free to leave the Italian Champions. The competition will be disappointing news for Arsenal fans after a tweet from Adriano Del Monte a few days ago seemed to indicate the player was on the verge of signing for The Gunners.

? Juventus selling spree begins: • Moise Kean close to Everton move!

€40m • Sami Khedira close to Arsenal switch!

Free pic.twitter.com/z3aMHbVumi — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) July 29, 2019

It’s an interesting choice for the German international to make. Historically you would think a move to Arsenal would be the only choice for him to make, but Wolves have signed some impressive players recently. Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves and Patrick Cutrone have all been serious signs of ambition from Wolves, and the German World Cup winner would only add to that.

A midfield anchored by Neves and Khedira would be outstanding for Wolves, and could provide a platform for them to make a serious run in the Europa League. Arsenal have ambitions of pushing towards the top four and Khedira would bring experience to a talented but sometimes erratic midfield

Granit Xhaka in particular looks like kind of player who could benefit from a wise old head next to him in the midfield this season.