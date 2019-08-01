Arsenal legend Ian Wright has appeared to hit out at the club’s former chief executive Ivan Gazidis as he praised the Nicolas Pepe transfer.

The former Gunners striker can be seen discussing the deal in the video below, as he starts by praising the new main transfer man Raul Sanllehi for his work.

Wright then says he won’t go on to mention that ‘fool’ who used to be there, in what is surely a reference to the unpopular Gazidis, who recently left to take on a similar role at AC Milan.

Arsenal fans will also love their former star’s enthusiasm about Pepe as he makes it clear just how important a signing this could be for the north Londoners.