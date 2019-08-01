Manchester United have reportedly made a tempting offer to Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco in a potential transfer exchange involving Paul Pogba.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils have offered the Spain international around £9million a year to move to Old Trafford as part of a deal that would see Pogba join Real Madrid.

The report states United are increasingly open to letting Pogba go, which perhaps makes sense after his inconsistent displays in his three years at the club.

The France international makes sense as a target for Real, and could be ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for the ageing Luka Modric.

Isco, meanwhile, looks a decent potential fit for Man Utd, even if he’s not had the most convincing time himself of late.

The 27-year-old’s trophy cabinet speaks for itself and United would surely benefit from having that kind of winning experience in their squad as they look to get back to winning major honours after a difficult few years.

Don Balon state Isco is valued at around £55m by Madrid, so to get that kind of a talent without having to pay a fee, even if it means losing a big name like Pogba, looks like good business.