Juventus reportedly look set to offload as many as seven of their first-team stars in a surprise fire sale at the end of the summer.

The Serie A giants have been a force in the transfer market in recent times, landing Cristiano Ronaldo last summer and Matthijs de Ligt this year in major statement buys.

They’ve also been smart with free transfers, snapping up Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal and Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

However, it may be that they now need to make room on their wage bill as it looks like Paulo Dybala, Blaise Matuidi, Mario Mandzukic, Moise Kean, Joao Cancelo, Sami Khedira and Daniele Rugani could all be on their way out.

Dybala is being strongly linked with Manchester United, and it’s also been surprisingly claimed that the Red Devils have explored the option of signing Matuidi and Mandzukic as well in a potential triple swoop.

Meanwhile, Portuguese full-back Cancelo could also be on his way to Manchester, but with United’s rivals City said to be closing in on a move.

Arsenal could also capitalise on this fire-sale as they look to continue their strong summer by signing Khedira and taking defender Rugani on a two-year loan.

And finally, Juve could also make the risky choice of selling exciting youngster Moise Kean to Everton, with an announcement looking imminent for the Italian forward.