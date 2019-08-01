Manchester United have reportedly scheduled transfer talks with the agent of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is interested in the project at Old Trafford.

The Senegal international is one of the fines centre-backs in world football and could make an ideal addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad for next season.

Man Utd have been linked with Koulibaly before and Soccer Link now claim the Red Devils seem to be stepping up their interest in a move before the end of the transfer window.

In previous rumours linking Koulibaly with United, the Sun claimed he would have an asking price of around £85million at Napoli.

While that’s a lot to pay for a defender, it looks a lot more tempting than Harry Maguire for £90m, which seems to be United’s only other alternative.

MUFC have continued to be strongly linked with the Leicester City star, with his club seemingly not willing to accept less than £90m for him, according to the Telegraph.

If United can get Koulibaly instead, that could be a much better use of their money and give them the massive upgrade so badly needed on defensive flops like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who contributed towards the club’s worst-ever defensive performance in the Premier League era last season.