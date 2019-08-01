Bayern Munich issue official transfer statement on Manchester City star Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have tweeted from their official account denying claims they’ve agreed a transfer deal to sign Manchester City star Leroy Sane.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with a move to Bayern for much of this summer after falling down the pecking order somewhat for much of last season.

News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

Sane has been linked as a target for Bayern by the likes of the Daily Mirror in a move that makes a lot of sense for the Bavarian giants after the loss of both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Both are legends at the Allianz Arena and will prove hard to replace, but Sane looks an ideal candidate after a great career in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has played a key role in City winning two titles under Pep Guardiola, as well as other major honours like the FA Cup and two League Cups.

It’s bizarre to think MCFC can’t find more of a guaranteed starting role for such a talented player, but it may be that a move to Bayern is not on the cards to the extent that some reports have claimed.

Bayern have done their bit to put the rumours to bed, though of course they have not denied an interest in trying to get the former Schalke man in before the transfer window closes.