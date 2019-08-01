Liverpool are reportedly ready to listen to offers of around £25million to sell defender Dejan Lovren in this transfer window.

The Croatia international has had something of an up-and-down career with the Reds, having first looked a superbly solid player at Southampton.

This earned Lovren a move to Liverpool and he’s since struggled to really maintain his form in the Premier League, often looking a real liability at the back.

Lovren did show some signs of improvement in 2017/18, however, helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final, where they were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid.

He fell out of favour the following year, however, and the Sun now link him with a possible summer move to Roma.

The Serie A giants have sold Kostas Manolas to Napoli this summer so could do with replacements at the back, and Lovren might just fit the bill.

The 30-year-old could do well in the slower pace of the Italian game and Liverpool would also surely be pretty happy to bring in £25m for him if possible.