Bournemouth are reportedly set to test Liverpool’s resolve by making a £25m bid for Harry Wilson to try and prise him away from Anfield this summer.

The 22-year-old impressed on a loan spell with Derby County last season, and has seemingly staked a claim to be involved in Jurgen Klopp’s plans this season after an impressive run in pre-season.

Having bagged a brilliant goal in the latest outing against Lyon this week, it may well be enough to convince the German tactician that Wilson should stay and be given a chance to impress by providing quality depth in the final third.

However, Liverpool must now make a crucial decision on his future it seems, as The Sun report that Bournemouth are ready to launch a £25m bid for the winger, and given that is such a significant fee for a player who has yet to prove himself at the highest level, it could be enough to convince the Merseyside giants to accept.

Time will tell what they opt to do, but ultimately with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane expected to play the bulk of the games this season, Wilson will simply be used as depth moving forward.

Whether or not that suits him for now is unclear, as perhaps after making such a positive impression for Derby having been handed a prominent role by former boss Frank Lampard, he’ll want to build on that momentum and remain a key figure and play heavy minutes this year, with Bournemouth capable of offering him that with less confidence that Liverpool could do the same.