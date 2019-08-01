Liverpool are reportedly targeting two Premier League stars in the form of Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster before the end of the transfer window.

Not a huge amount of detailed information is given on the Reds’ pursuit of the pair, but both are listed as being among the club’s targets as we near the end of the summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Forster perhaps makes sense as a backup goalkeeper who’d make an upgrade on Simon Mignolet at Anfield, though the England international would surely be no threat to current number one Alisson.

The Brazilian shot-stopper had an excellent debut campaign in England, helping Jurgen Klopp’s side put in a very strong challenge for the Premier League title, and of course winning the Champions League final over Tottenham.

Fraser, meanwhile, has impressed at Bournemouth and could be a quality addition to provide more depth in Klopp’s squad, perhaps as an upgrade on a similar style of player in Xherdan Shaqiri, who has arguably not done enough to impress in his time on Merseyside so far.