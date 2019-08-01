Liverpool star talks about playing in new role under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana has said that he is enjoying playing as a central midfielder although he needs to learn certain aspects of the game.

Lallana who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2014, was a regular for the club till the 2016/17 season. However, injuries in 2017 resulted in him falling down the pecking order. Last season, the England international made just 16 appearances across all competitions under Jurgen Klopp.

Lallana has featured in five of the Reds’ pre-season matches and has played as a central midfielder in all of those games. Central midfield is not the position he normally plays in, but the former Southampton captain has said that he’s enjoying the position.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 31-year old said: “It’s nice. I found myself playing there a few times this pre-season and I’m happy to play anywhere. I’ve enjoyed it, obviously getting on the ball. There are still aspects of the game I need to improve on and I’m sure I’ll learn the more I play there. I’m delighted to get some more minutes and build my fitness.

“[The manager] has mentioned I can play there, that I’ve got the ability to play there. There’s not been any formal chat but I’m happy playing there. I see a lot of the ball and I’m the type of player that wants to be on the ball; I feel I can get us moving, get us out of tight situations and bring a different aspect to Liverpool. As long as I can stay fit – and I’ve been working hard on my fitness – then I think I can bring quality to this Liverpool team.”

Lallana did well in the pre-season matches he played in, particularly in yesterday’s 3-1 win against Lyon in Geneva.

The former Southampton captain controlled the flow of the game and was very good on the ball. Provided he keeps on doing well and maintains his fitness, there’s a fair chance of the 31-year old playing more minutes this season than he played last year.