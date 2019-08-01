Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs ready to pay around €25million for the transfer of out-of-favour Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez this summer.

The Spanish wide-man has never quite managed to establish himself as a regular starter for Los Blancos, and his chances are surely now about to get even more limited with the arrival of Eden Hazard from Chelsea in this transfer window.

According to Don Balon, Real are ready to sell, but are setting an asking price of €45m – a fee it seems no one is currently ready to meet.

The report links the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham as being interested in Vazquez, but for a lower price than Madrid are looking for.

It makes sense that Jurgen Klopp might be keen on this experienced attacking player to give his squad more depth next season, but he also probably isn’t worth breaking the bank for.

LFC will probably be fine with the players they have, especially as exciting youngster Harvey Elliott has just joined the club, while Harry Wilson has returned from a loan spell at Derby County last term.