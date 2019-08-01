Harry Maguire is reportedly out of the Leicester City squad for their next friendly game amid transfer links with Manchester United.

The England international has been an important player for the Foxes and looks a potentially quality addition at Man Utd following lengthy speculation.

In a potentially positive update from the Telegraph, it seems Maguire has been left out of Brendan Rodgers’ squad precisely because of the distraction of the prospect of a move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if this will lead to anything more, however, as the report explains the Red Devils are still nowhere near meeting the player’s £90m asking price at the King Power Stadium.

While that looks a lot to pay for a player of Maguire’s calibre, that is the reality of the current market.

Even if the 26-year-old doesn’t quite look worth £90m, it could still be an important signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to make to improve on last season’s dire defensive performances.

United finished with 54 goals conceded in the league, their worst record in that department in the Premier League era.

Maguire looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on the likes of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones and help the team improve at the back and possibly get back into the top four.