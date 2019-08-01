Harry Maguire continues to be strongly linked with Manchester United as we head into the final few days of the summer transfer window.

This saga has dragged on and on as the Red Devils surely need to spend big on a new centre-back after some dire defensive performances last season.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed, however, as the latest from the Daily Mirror states Maguire’s overall asking price is now as high as £95million.

While this would include add-ons and bonuses, it’s an incredible amount to pay for a player of his calibre, with the England international surely not someone worthy of becoming the most expensive defender ever by some distance.

Still, there’s no denying Maguire is needed at Man Utd and the market is changing, though journalist Sam Pilger as an update of his own as he expects the deal is likely because Leicester ‘should blink’ at some point.

#MUFC pursuit of Harry Maguire will drag on, but still highly likely to happen. Maguire desperate to make the move and Leicester should blink as being offered an incredible and unprecedented transfer fee for him. — Sam Pilger (@sampilger) August 1, 2019

He also adds that Maguire himself is ‘desperate’ to make the move, so one imagines that might play into United’s hands.

As shown in the video clip below, the 26-year-old was notably left out of a promotional video by Leicester yesterday as they confirmed their Premier League squad numbers.

#lcfc squad numbers for the 2019/20 @PremierLeague season have been confirmed! ? — Leicester City (@LCFC) August 1, 2019

The Mirror note that the player is also out of Leicester’s next pre-season game against Atalanta due to doubts over his future.