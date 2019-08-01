Man City are reportedly prepared to move forward with their pursuit of Juventus defender Joao Cancelo without trying to sell Danilo first.

Pep Guardiola and his side are coming off the back of a hugely impressive campaign in which they secured a domestic treble.

Despite that, they are seemingly intent on continuing to strengthen their already world-class squad, as after announcing the signing of Rodri earlier this summer, they are keen to add Cancelo too.

As per Calciomercato, it’s noted that the issue holding up a swoop for the Portuguese international was offloading Danilo first in order to make space in the squad and perhaps to raise funds for the upgrade.

However, it’s now suggested that City are ready to press ahead with the Cancelo pursuit, with Juve said to be valuing him at €60m while the reigning Premier League champions are offering between €50m-€55m, and will focus on selling Danilo later.

That would be the sensible strategy given the transfer deadline in England is next Thursday, and so City will be keen to get a deal over the line. However, although many top leagues in Europe have until September to complete deals, there is of course no guarantee that Danilo will find a new club.

In turn, there is an element of risk that they could be left with too many options in that department, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the switch to happen.

It would mean increased competition for places for Kyle Walker at the Etihad though, with Cancelo more than capable of offering defensive solidity coupled with the energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank to offer an attacking threat too.

That in turn makes him an ideal fit for Guardiola’s system and style of play, while he has previously shown a degree of versatility too with an ability to play on the left flank and that could also be useful for the Citizens.