Agreement reached: Man City star expected to clinch £91m transfer to Champions League giants on long-term contract

Manchester City star Leroy Sane is reportedly expected to clinch a £91million transfer to Bayern Munich on a four or five-year contract.

The Germany international has been strongly linked with a big move to the Allianz Arena for much of this summer, and it seems things may really be moving along.

This claim by Kicker is perhaps the strongest yet, though Bayern themselves have tweeted this evening that such reports do not ‘correspond to the facts’.

News reports made today stating that Leroy Sané has decided to join FC Bayern do not correspond to the facts. — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 1, 2019

That’s not exactly the strongest denial and perhaps leaves things open to a deal in the future if things are not in fact as advanced as Kicker suggest.

It’s also not entirely clear which reports Bayern are referring to, as several other claims have been made on Sane’s future as well.

Get German Football News has a good round-up from a variety of sources, all of whom seem to point towards this deal looking quite likely.

They cite reliable sources like Fabrizio Romano stating talks are at an advanced stage, and Bild stating Bayern have made City an offer and are set to make Sane their highest paid player.

The 23-year-old has been a joy to watch in his time at the Etihad Stadium but slightly bizarrely fell down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola’s side at points last season.

It would be quite the loss for English football as a whole if Sane were to leave City for Bayern this summer.