Manchester United are reportedly set for a busy end to the transfer window as they look poised to spend potentially £150million on new players.

That’s according to a sensational report from the Independent, who round up some rumours doing the rounds today as links with several big names hot up.

The Red Devils have had a quiet summer so far, only bringing in two youngsters in Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

However, they could now be about to step up big-money moves for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and two youngsters in Hannibal Mejbri and Issac Lihadji.

According to the Independent, this could cost Man Utd as much as £150m if they get all of them done, with the £9m signing of Mejbri from Monaco looking the most advanced.

MUFC fans will hope all these names can make their way to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs to improve on a weak squad that finished trophyless and in sixth place last season.

Maguire and Fernandes could be particularly important to improve the team’s defence and midfield.