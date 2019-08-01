Man United’s Dybala signing under threat as Inter prepare giant swap deal of their own

It appears fairly certain that Romelu Lukaku will leave Manchester this summer and Paulo Dybala’s Juventus days are over. A direct swap made sense but according to reports, Inter Milan are preparing to put a spanner in the works.

Antonio Conte has been chasing a new striker all summer and may now look to target Paulo Dybala. According to Corriere Dello Sport Inter had been targetting Lukaku but are now eyeing their own swap deal for Dybala. Their proposal would be to swap Mauro Icardi for the Juventus forward.

The Sun reported earlier that Dybala was currently considering if he wanted to make the move to Manchester or not. It’s not completely clear if he does want to leave, but presuming he was open to a move to Inter or Man Utd it would be interesting to see which player Juve would prefer in return.

Icardi has plenty of experience in Serie A alongside an outstanding goal return. His 111 goals in 188 games is up there with the best. Lukaku will be well known to Premier League fans but has often been criticised for his performances in Manchester. He only scored 28 goals in 66 games which is still great, but perhaps not enough for an elite club.

Both strikers tend to focus on finishing off attacks and don’t offer enough all round play at times. Icardi’s movement and touch is incredible and makes him a nightmare to mark, whereas Lukaku’s touch can let him down. The Belgian’s strength and power is far superior to the Argentine’s.

It’s a tough choice for Juve to make, as Icardi has the league experience and better record but he also comes with a reputation for off field distractions. Lukaku tends to work harder and just get on with things, but in a pure footballing sense Icardi would make more sense for Maurizio Sarri this season.

There’s no indication that Juve are willing to accept the Icardi swap at this point, but it will be interesting to see how this pans out as the transfer window comes to a close.