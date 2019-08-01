Menu

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham snub forward transfer after talks with agent

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all reportedly told Gareth Bale’s agent they weren’t interested in a transfer for the Real Madrid forward.

In some stunning claims by Spanish journalist Diego Torres Romano of El Pais, Bale was offered by Jonathan Barnett to that trio of Premier League clubs.

In a series of tweets, the reporter details how none of these teams were willing to pay what Madrid are currently paying Bale, and that they were stunned by how much money he was on at the Bernabeu.

The Wales international’s future with Real has looked in doubt for some time now, but it seems from these tweets by Torres that selling the former Spurs man is going to be a big challenge as the only teams interested in him were Chinese Super League clubs.

Worryingly, he also claims Bale currently seems disinterested with football, with manager Zinedine Zidane feeling he doesn’t even like the game anymore, with reference to how he missed a recent friendly game to play golf instead.

This truly seems a sad state of affairs for one of the most talented players of his generation, who has more than played his part in some tremendous recent success enjoyed by Los Blancos.

On his day, Bale could surely strengthen any one of Man Utd, Spurs or Chelsea, with the Red Devils in particular need of upgrades on the likes of Alexis Sanchez.

Tottenham, meanwhile, had Bale earlier in his career and a return to the club where he really made his name would have been a romantic one.

Chelsea’s transfer ban surely ruled them out this summer, but it’s damning that these teams mainly just didn’t seem willing to gamble on Bale at this moment in time.

