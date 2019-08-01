Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham all reportedly told Gareth Bale’s agent they weren’t interested in a transfer for the Real Madrid forward.

In some stunning claims by Spanish journalist Diego Torres Romano of El Pais, Bale was offered by Jonathan Barnett to that trio of Premier League clubs.

In a series of tweets, the reporter details how none of these teams were willing to pay what Madrid are currently paying Bale, and that they were stunned by how much money he was on at the Bernabeu.

El peregrino Barnett mostró el contrato de Bale al Tottenham, el Chelsea y el United, y la reacción de sus interlocutores fue doble: no comprendieron en base a qué rendimiento el Madrid le paga tanto desde 2016, y no les interesó el jugador ni pagándole 40% de su sueldo. — Diego Torres Romano (@diegotorresro) August 1, 2019

The Wales international’s future with Real has looked in doubt for some time now, but it seems from these tweets by Torres that selling the former Spurs man is going to be a big challenge as the only teams interested in him were Chinese Super League clubs.

Worryingly, he also claims Bale currently seems disinterested with football, with manager Zinedine Zidane feeling he doesn’t even like the game anymore, with reference to how he missed a recent friendly game to play golf instead.

This truly seems a sad state of affairs for one of the most talented players of his generation, who has more than played his part in some tremendous recent success enjoyed by Los Blancos.

Tottenham y Madrid son los únicos clubes en los que Bale ha jugado con contrato profesional. Su carrera está en el alambre: pero el 30 de julio prefirió irse a jugar al golf antes que ver el partido Tottenham-Madrid. El fútbol le molesta. — Diego Torres Romano (@diegotorresro) August 1, 2019

On his day, Bale could surely strengthen any one of Man Utd, Spurs or Chelsea, with the Red Devils in particular need of upgrades on the likes of Alexis Sanchez.

Tottenham, meanwhile, had Bale earlier in his career and a return to the club where he really made his name would have been a romantic one.

Chelsea’s transfer ban surely ruled them out this summer, but it’s damning that these teams mainly just didn’t seem willing to gamble on Bale at this moment in time.