Man Utd could reportedly be facing a real issue as Paulo Dybala is not willing to cut his salary as part of the club’s clause over the lack of Champions League football.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past week, and he’s in Turin on Thursday to talk with Maurizio Sarri to gain further clarity over his future.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will play in the Europa League next season, and it’s been a policy to cut the wage bill if they fail to secure a seat at Europe’s top table.

However, as noted by The Sun, that could now jeopardise their bid to sign Dybala, as he’s not prepared to accept a reduction on his wages, with a 25 percent cut being touted in the report.

In turn, that would see him earn £350,000-a-week without the salary decrease, and so it would appear that a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku would now potentially hinge on whether or not personal terms can be agreed upon.

There’s little doubt that he could make a huge impact in the Man Utd line up with his creativity and technical quality, which would arguably complement the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial perfectly.

Time will tell though if Lukaku gets his move to Italy, and whether or not Dybala is ready to green light a move to Old Trafford this summer.