Paulo Dybala arrived back in Italy on Thursday as the Juventus star and Man Utd transfer target will reportedly hold talks with Maurizio Sarri.

The Argentine has been a fundamental figure for the Turin giants since his arrival from Palermo in 2015, but his form dipped last season after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

SEE MORE: Agreement close: Talks ongoing over Man Utd swap deal as rivals fail to meet €83m asking price

With his role being adjusted by former coach Massimiliano Allegri to suit the Portuguese superstar, his influence on the side was adversely affected, and so it remains to be seen what that means for his future at Juventus.

Sarri replaced Allegri this summer and so he may well have entirely new plans for the world-class forward, although speculation has continued to link him with a move to Man Utd in a player swap deal that would see Romelu Lukaku move in the opposite direction, as per Goal.com.

However, there is seemingly still one major obstacle in the way of a deal being given the green light, as Calciomercato report that Dybala has returned to Italy and will meet with Sarri on Thursday to discuss his future and his role in the side.

Should the Italian tactician promise him a major part in his plans, that could perhaps leave Man Utd disappointed as Dybala will surely not want to leave Turin given the success he has enjoyed with the Bianconeri and their chances of winning more major trophies moving forward.

In contrast, if the former Chelsea boss reveals that Dybala will struggle to play a leading role this season, that could force the 25-year-old to re-consider his position and give thought to a move to Manchester.

It’s specifically noted in the report that it’s ultimately Dybala’s approval of the deal that is the only thing missing at this stage, and so by Thursday night, Juventus and Man Utd should have a better idea of whether or not the player exchange agreement will go through.