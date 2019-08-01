Manchester City close in on second major summer signing with €50m deal in the works

Manchester City are making significant progress in their pursuit of Joao Cancelo, with Juventus chief Fabio Paratici set to arrive in England for talks.

Cancelo was a bright spark for the Bianconeri in Serie A last season, racking up 25 appearances in total as the team romped to yet another Scudetto.

The 25-year-old has attracted attention from a number of top clubs around Europe, including Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain, but City look set to win the race for his signature.

The Premier League champions are closing in on their second major signing of the summer, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, who claims a €50 million deal for Cancelo is now in the works.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is due in England to negotiate terms with City, with the Serie A giants reportedly open to selling the Portuguese star if their valuation is met.

The transfer window is set to close on August 8, which means this deal could be pushed over the line quickly in the next few days, as Pep Guardiola looks ahead to the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Spanish boss managed to bring in Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri earlier this summer, but he is also hoping to sign another full-back to help reinforce the defence.

Brazilian left-back Angelino returned to City at the start of July for £5.3 million – as per Sky Sports – but he is unlikely to start matches week in, week out.

Cancelo has the quality and experience to make a huge contribution for City next term, with another trophy assault on domestic and European fronts expected.

The versatile Portugal international operates primarily as a right-back, but can also play on the left or further forward as a winger, which would make him a superb extra option for Guardiola at the Etihad.