‘Must win trust of some players’ – Journalist makes major claim on Solskjaer and Man Utd squad

Senior ESPN journalist Mark Ogden has suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not have the trust of the entire Man Utd squad heading into the new campaign.

The Norwegian tactician arrived in December last year to replace Jose Mourinho and oversaw an impressive upturn in form as the Red Devils were still in the hunt for a top four finish in the Premier League and had chances of winning trophies.

However, that form dipped in the latter stages of the campaign and not only did they fail to secure Champions League qualification, but they also ended up empty-handed.

In turn, there are undoubtedly still question marks hanging over Solskjaer, especially given that he’s only been able to Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to his squad so far this summer.

Ogden has now suggested though that some of the players in the current squad have doubts over his approach and ideas, and he has yet to win the entire group round with his methods.

“Not yet,” he told TV2, as quoted by The Sun. “I think there are a couple in the squad that have to be convinced.

“I have been told that some of the foreign players believe he is too British in style and that he does not have a continental flair and expertise.

“So I think some of the foreign players, French and Spanish, want a little more specific training.

“If he wins matches, he will silence the sceptics and those who doubt, but let’s be honest, he must also win the trust of some of the players.”

That’s not quite what United fans will want to hear on the eve of a new Premier League campaign, as they’ll hope that even with a lack of signings, Solskjaer will be able to improve the team’s performance and results, but that could prove to be difficult if the players aren’t fully buying into what he’s implementing.

It’s unclear as to where Ogden would have obtained such sensitive information though, and so perhaps it’s worth taking it with a pinch of salt as Man Utd have impressed at times in pre-season and will undoubtedly be motivated and committed to putting a disappointing campaign behind them and bouncing back with a strong showing this time round.