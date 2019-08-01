This European giants are preparing a stunning £60m bid to sign one of Arsenal’s prime summer targets, would the Premier League star do well abroad?

According to the Daily Mail, Serie A giants Napoli are set to launch a sensational £60m bid to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The Mail understand that Carlo Ancelotti’s side had identified Zaha’s Ivory Coast team-mate Nicolas Pepe as a prime target before Arsenal beat them to the Lille star’s signature.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal have agreed a club record £72m (€80m) deal with Lille to bring Pepe to the Emirates Stadium, it’s claimed that the versatile attacker will sign a five-year contract with the Gunners.

The Mail’s report claims that Zaha is open to a move abroad, does the tricky winger have what it takes to succeed in Italy?

Zaha was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal earlier this summer, according to Sky Sports News, Arsenal failed with an audacious £40m bid to sign the attacker, a separate report from Sky Sports reveals that the Eagles value the star at around £80m (€89m).

Arsenal’s move for Pepe shattered Zaha’s chances of sealing a reported ‘dream’ move, as per Sky Sports, to the Emirates Stadium.

Sky Sports News also understand that Zaha has told Palace that he’d like to leave Selhurst Park to join a bigger club this summer.

Zaha would have the chance to test himself with a move to Napoli, the tricky winger would have the chance to star in the Champions League and also the opportunity to challenge for domestic honours with the Naples outfit.

Now is the prime time for top clubs to make a move for Zaha, the former Manchester United flop is coming off the back of the best season of his career.

The Ivory Coast international scored 10 goals and provided five assists for the Eagles last season.